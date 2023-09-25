Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Purchased by Core Wealth Management Inc.

Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,697.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.