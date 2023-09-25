Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

