Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.