Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.77

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.77 and last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 25555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $779.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,694,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

