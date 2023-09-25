DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

DLH Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.99 on Friday. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 75.6% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in DLH by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 483,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DLH in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 11.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

