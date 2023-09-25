DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
DLH Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $11.99 on Friday. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
See Also
