Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires Shares of 12,621 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.24. 2,033,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,187,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $95.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

