Donald L. Hagan LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

