Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 375 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.28. 279,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

