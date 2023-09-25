Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 397 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,965. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.