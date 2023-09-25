DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 5.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $951,341.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,811,842.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 994,497 shares of company stock valued at $80,585,506. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

DASH opened at $76.18 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

