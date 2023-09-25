Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

NYSE NAPA opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

