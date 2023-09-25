Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.