Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.7% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.0% during the first quarter. TNF LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 231,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile



Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

