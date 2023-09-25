Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.49. 506,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,749. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

