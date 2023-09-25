Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $11.20 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

EC stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

