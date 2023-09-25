Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 0.6 %

EKSO opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

In other news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $37,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

