Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS) Insider Buys A$115,484.32 in Stock

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (ASX:EOS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Nicholson bought 108,640 shares of Electro Optic Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,484.32 ($74,506.01).

Robert Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Robert Nicholson bought 11,360 shares of Electro Optic Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,678.40 ($6,889.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.50.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates through Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

