Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.88

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 26821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

ELME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -313.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

