Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its holdings in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

