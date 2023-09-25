Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Employers makes up approximately 1.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,970,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,526,000 after purchasing an additional 109,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Employers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Employers had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

