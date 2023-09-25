Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.45. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 483,281 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 278.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,028,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 170,813 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 718,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 1,399,275 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.