EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading 2.8% Higher

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 543,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,447,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock worth $2,488,014. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $101,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

