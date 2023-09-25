Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Up 4.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.76. 16,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 136,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $561.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $7,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,200,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

