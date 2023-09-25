Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Up 4.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.76. 16,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 136,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $561.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $7,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,200,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

