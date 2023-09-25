ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENN Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $65.36.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

