EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

