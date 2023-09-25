Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Up 12.9 %
Shares of OTC:ERELY opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.
About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
Featured Articles
