Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.30.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.83. 62,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $249.66.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.41%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

