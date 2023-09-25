Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

