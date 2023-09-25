Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.58.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

