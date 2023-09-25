Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.34

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 6893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

