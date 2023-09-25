Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $24.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,080. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

