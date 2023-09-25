Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.74.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

