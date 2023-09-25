Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up about 0.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $49.08. 9,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,932. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $532.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

