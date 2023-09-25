FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCBBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Trading Down 2.9 %

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

Shares of OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $13.45 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

