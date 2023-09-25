First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.