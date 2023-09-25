First National Bank Sioux Falls Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after buying an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,495,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5,417.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after acquiring an additional 648,643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,012. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

