First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 6,935 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

AVUV stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,408. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

