First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 1,594 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,639 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.32. 3,374,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,188,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

