First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Lessened by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 2.50% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $47,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $49.20. 54,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,865. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

