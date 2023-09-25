FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $44.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.4 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 91.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

