Fortis’ (FTS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortis by 48.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fortis by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after buying an additional 1,613,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after buying an additional 1,590,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

