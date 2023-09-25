Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 653 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after acquiring an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,319,000 after acquiring an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.35.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

ACN stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.84. The stock had a trading volume of 761,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,446. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.