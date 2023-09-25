Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 172.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after buying an additional 239,682 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,003,000 after buying an additional 373,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 167,837 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.33. 1,696,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,350. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

