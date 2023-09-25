Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.49. The stock had a trading volume of 511,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,250. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.47. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

