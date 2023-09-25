Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE MWA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

