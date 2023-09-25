Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $608,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,102,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,121,000 after purchasing an additional 740,292 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,953,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,852,000 after purchasing an additional 921,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 508,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,507. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.