Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises about 8.1% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.87% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period.

CFO traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.47. 5,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,888. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $624.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

