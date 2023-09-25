Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 801 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 378,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,704,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,432,000 after acquiring an additional 212,848 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,823. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.