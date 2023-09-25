Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.50 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.