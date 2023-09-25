Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $13.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 701,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,196. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 1,533,268 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,749,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000.

Shares of ULCC opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

